Constituents March Against Winiko…Give DPP 3days To Fire Him

Members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from Mulanje South have asked the party’s leadership to remove their Member of Parliament (MP) Bon Kalindo from the party within three days.

The constituents marched against Kalindo and presented a petition to Mulanje District Council on Wednesday.

Led by the DPP District Governor for Mulanje Urban, Saizi Muonekeni, said the people were ashamed of Kalindo’s behaviour which they said does not suit a member of Parliament.

Reading the petition which also included a three- day ultimatum, the governor said people of Mulanje South no longer regard Kalindo as their MP.

“Kalindo has been doing things on his own without consulting his constituents like his endorsement of Saulos Chilima as DPP presidential candidate. It’s an insult to the country’s president.

“He has been saying a lot of things to the media which we have not liked. We are therefore calling upon our party leadership to give us a shadow MP as we wait for 2019 polls,” said Muonekeni.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Chief Administration Officer for Mulanje Grey Mkwanda said the council would forward the petition to relevant authorities and asked for the people’s patience as they wait for the responses.

Mkwanda however thanked the people for demonstrating peacefully saying that was what was needed as demonstrations are not bad but a way of exercising their rights as provided by the country’s constitution.

The people were accompanied by traditional leaders who included group village headman Chisinkha, village headmen Kasimugwa and Lowa.

There was heavy presence of police during the demonstrations as there were reports that some people were planning to set ablaze Kalindo’s house and Chitakale Police.

