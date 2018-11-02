Congratulations UTM But….

I would like to sincerely congratulate the United Transformation Movement for successfully registering as UTM ( whatever this means). I am sincerely happy for them because now, UTM can channel its resources, time and effort towards holding a convention, primary elections and other strategic activities for the May 2019 Elections.

However, this was a waste of everybody’s time. There was no point registering UTM. In fact , UTM should have just gone ahead with their initial plan to field Chilima as an independent candidate without a party. The reason is that when ( not if) UTM loses elections in May 2019, the party will disband. That I can guarantee. This will be too bad for our democracy because UTM will simply join more than 40 other political parties that exist only on paper. We dont need this.

The last time I checked the political parties registration Act, there is a provision to deregister these dormant parties. The High Court should have saved the registrar some future trouble of deregistering UTM by simply kicking the case out of the court so that we can focus on other serious things. But congrats UTM.

Like this: Like Loading...