Congratulations MCP But…..

Congratulations to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for winning the just ended by elections in the central and southern regions. Whether it is a vote of no confidence to DPP or vote of sympathy to MCP but what is more important is that democracy has won.

My advise to MCP; Winning these by elections does not translate to winning the 2019 general elections but you have to work extra harder to make this happen.My advise to DPP; This loss is a wake up call and good for you so that you can work on your shortfalls before the 2019 general elections.

Congratulations once again MCP!

