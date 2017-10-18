Congratulations MCP But…..

Congratulations to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for winning the just ended by elections in the central and southern regions. Whether it is a vote of no confidence to DPP or vote of sympathy to MCP but what is more important is that democracy has won.
My advise to MCP; Winning these by elections does not translate to winning the 2019 general elections but you have to work extra harder to make this happen.My advise to DPP; This loss is a wake up call and good for you so that you can work on your shortfalls before the 2019 general elections.
Congratulations once again MCP!
MCP will sell our country for less than a tocken and its a fact
Ine ndathokozanso kwa iweyo povomeleza kugonja. Kumeneko ndiye kukhala.
2019 wi a owning de Government, Central ppo knw wer u live en rise up, we also need to have development here, Southerns u tym is up, MCP mo fyah