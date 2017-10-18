Congratulations MCP But…..

Congratulations to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for winning the just ended by elections in the central and southern regions. Whether it is a vote of no confidence to DPP or vote of sympathy to MCP but what is more important is that democracy has won.
My advise to MCP; Winning these by elections does not translate to winning the 2019 general elections but you have to work extra harder to make this happen.My advise to DPP; This loss is a wake up call and good for you so that you can work on your shortfalls before the 2019 general elections.
Congratulations once again MCP!
Thats good to hearing this massage.
Ndale ndi ndale basi even olo itawina MCP anthu mudzaipezerabe zoikamba zoipa….tizingopemphera basi kuti tikalowe ufumu wakumwamba…..izi sizitisunga olo…….jus sayin swell less
A word of advice goes to Malawi voice. No condition is permanent in life
kkkkkk now u are talking.stop primitive politics.tell ur masters.this is a wake up call.
Kungolembela manyazi.MCP woyeeeeeeeeeee