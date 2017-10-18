Congratulations MCP But…..

Congratulations to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for winning the just ended by elections in the central and southern regions. Whether it is a vote of no confidence to DPP or vote of sympathy to MCP but what is more important is that democracy has won.
My advise to MCP; Winning these by elections does not translate to winning the 2019 general elections but you have to work extra harder to make this happen.My advise to DPP; This loss is a wake up call and good for you so that you can work on your shortfalls before the 2019 general elections.
Congratulations once again MCP!
DPP yaona zomwe idaona bullets 5:1 mpikisano wa Bus ndi wanderers kkkkkkk
Koma Sosten Gwengwe wawasera bwino a Mai……….. Wandikumbutsa Billy Kaunda
Apa zobera I think sizimveka bola pa general elections zisadzamvekenso. Apa or kumfusa Chakwela akuuzani kuti it was free and fair!
Kkkkkkkk….uyooooooo…….enaso mukupoyilitsa dpp ndi inuyo ,you also need to change the way you approach issues. …you are very arrogant