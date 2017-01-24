Congratulations: Dr Gertrude Mutharika Now President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA)

It never get sweeter than this. The First Lady, Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika is the new President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).

Madam Mutharika who was OAFLA’s Vice President, accepted with humility to take over as President of OAFLA from Her Excellency Lordina Dramani Mahama, former First Lady of Ghana who left office as a result of the outcome of the recent presidential election in Ghana.

This is as per the provisions of the Rules and Procedures of OAFLA Section 4, Article 15-F. Her Excellency Dr. Mutharika will hold the office up to the next election, later this year. The First Lady officially joined OAFLA in January 2015 and was voted Vice President in June 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...