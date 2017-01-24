Congratulations: Dr Gertrude Mutharika Now President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA)

By on 12 Comments

Flashback: Dr Mutharika Chairing Previous Event As Ofla VP

It never get sweeter than this.  The First Lady, Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika is the new President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA).

Madam Mutharika who was OAFLA’s Vice President, accepted with humility to take over as President of OAFLA from Her Excellency Lordina Dramani Mahama, former First Lady of Ghana who left office as a result of the outcome of the recent presidential election in Ghana.

This is as per the provisions of the Rules and Procedures of OAFLA Section 4, Article 15-F. Her Excellency Dr. Mutharika will hold the office up to the next election, later this year. The First Lady officially joined OAFLA in January 2015 and was voted Vice President in June 2015.

Congratulations: Dr Gertrude Mutharika Now President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

12 Responses to "Congratulations: Dr Gertrude Mutharika Now President of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA)"

Newer Comments →
  1. Alick Chigumula   January 24, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Congrats

    Reply
  2. Muhammad Stakhanovite Maulid   January 24, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    this is so while Chaponda is on the run

    Reply
  3. Francis Mugwa   January 24, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    congrats

    Reply
  4. Elliam B Mkandawire   January 24, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    hohohohoh useless

    Reply
  5. Nyozani Evance   January 24, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Who cares !

    Reply
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply