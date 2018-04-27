CONFUSION IN FLOPPED MCP-FINANCED CSO DEMO: Another Demos And Another Embarrassment!

The MCP sponsored demos have flopped again. And of course they were destined to fail if one goes back on the road leading to today. It has been riddled with confusion. This is how:

1. Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP MPs pass the Appropriation Bill in Parliament allowing government to allocate K4 billion to all district councils for development in all 193 constituencies. Two days later, and outside Parliament, Chakwera who has been MP for four years and is Leader of Opposition in the house but still can’t grasp how things work in Parliament, says he and his party do not support the bill he has already passed. MPs in his party get surprised as they cannot change outside Parliament the law which they passed inside Parliament.

2. Chakwera, Timothy Mtambo (CHRR) Charles Kajoloweka (YCS), Gift Trapence (CEDEP) and Robert Phiri (PAC) arrange to organize demonstrations to protest the K4 billion. They are not aware that they can’t change anything.

3. This axis of confusion realises that its reason for the demonstration is unpopular and inadequate. To make their case for the demonstration, they pad their list with what they call social problems. PAC uses them as a vehicle for its Regime Change Agenda which has failed to tick for four years now. They adopt PAC’s 50+1 agenda and they make it the dominant point. On their 10-point demand, this point alone appears in 5 of them. Needless to say all the points have no soul but just baseless anger in them.

4. In their petition, the other item is the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project. When this project began, Chakwera and his MPs rejected it in Parliament. Only to reverse and start speaking good of it in the same Parliament. Likewise in July 2017, the CSO organizers such as Billy Mayaya, MacDonald Sembereka and others defended the implementation of the project. Today, they were reading a petition against it.

5. The CSOs have all along been denying that they are pursuing a political agenda but rather civic rights duty. But things started revealing themselves this week when Timothy Mtambo, Trapence and Kajoloweka fought each other over money they were paid by MCP to organize the demonstration. The fighting took place on Wednesday night at their planning meeting in Area 10 in Lilongwe. As proof of the pudding, the demonstrations in Lilongwe and Mzuzu today were led by Chakwera and Harry Mkandawire respectively and many of those that attended were MCP youths.

Well, as one commentator has posted on facebook, this was a demonstration without a focus and without a target.

And he concludes: “We have protesters in the march who themselves need to be protested against.”

