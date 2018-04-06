Concerned Citizens Demands Prosecution of Attempted Murder of Businessman Vincent Niyongira

A group of concerned citizens have asked prosecuting authorities to re-commence prosecution of the attempted murder case of businessman, Vincent Niyongira who was shot at his home in Salima on July 17, 2017.

Niyongira, a naturalized Malawian of Rwandan origin was shot by hired thugs from Dedza district near the border with Mozambique who were allegedly contracted by fellow Rwandese national.

Our investigations revealed that vital evidence in file case number 175/2017 cannot be traced while the suspects were set free without statements recorded.

The five suspects, Emmanuel Sekanao, Joseph Sekanao, Desiree and Davie Paseli both Rwandese nationals alongside Malawian national Emmanuel Banda were arrested in connection to the shooting and were charged with attempted murder.

Joseph Sekanao was freed barely two days after the arrest.

While the four were remanded to Maula Prison waiting for trial at the Lilongwe High Court, vital evidence in the case file mysteriously went missing.

As if this was not enough the victim’s lawyer made an application to the High Court to change the case from that of attempted murder to Grievous harm purportedly to speed up the case.

Another twist to the case was the conduct of senior police officers at the Central Region headquarters who rushed into the scene and transferred the matter from Salima Police Unit to Lilongwe Police Station fondly called area 3.

“We are demanding that the prosecution authorities should take the case back to court for conclusive prosecution within 14 days so that justice should not only be done but should be seen to be done.” reads the press statement signed by Mundango Nyirenda and Willard Mhone

“We are asking the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate the missing of case files within Lilongwe High Court, which according to information gathered is allegedly perpetrated by court clerks who connive with suspects in exchange for kickbacks. The police should with immediate effect re-arrest the suspects as leaving them scot free is posing a security threat not only to the victim but to national security as well which may in turn erode Foreign Direct Investment as investors cannot commit their money to a lawless country.” Demands the group with appeal to the judiciary, police and other law enforcement agencies to exercise their duties with honesty, integrity as the country’s leadership has always been appealing.

Like this: Like Loading...