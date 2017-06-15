Communities Decry Slow Process In Registration

Non-functioning of equipment due to inadequate solar power and congestion in some registration centres in Nkhota-kota is resulting in the slow progress of the national registration exercise.

During a visit by the Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecilia Chazama in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi, it was established that the two challenges are crippling the exercise in most places by inconveniencing a large number of people through extended delays.

The minister visited some centres in the district on Wednesday to appreciate the challenges affecting the registration exercise.

One of the centres that the minister visited at Nkhotakota boma was said to be dogged by a number of challenges.

They included inadequate solar energy to power the equipment used in the exercise and inefficiency of some registration officers in using the equipment, which are resulting in failure to meet the required target of registered people per day.

At some centres, the elderly and women had to wait for long hours to be assisted.

‘’If you want to be registered, you have to come as early as four in the morning since the whole process is taking at least 20 minutes per person,” said Manness Shadreck, a resident at Nkhota-kota boma.

‘’By the time it is your turn, the computers stops responding and you return home exhausted as you prepare for another day of struggles on the queue.’’

Another aged man, Akibu Usi, said the way the process is being conducted is frustrating and for so many days, many people are going back home without being assisted.

During the visit at Nkhota-kota Boma, the minister assured people that her ministry and other partners are working very hard to address the challenges and ensure that people get registered in good time without spending many hours at the centres.

Speaking during interview after the minister’s visit, District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Felix Mkandawire said despite the process facing a number of challenges, the turn up is so encouraging.

“People are coming in large numbers to register after being sensitized through road shows, radio programs and community meetings conducted by chiefs in their areas,” said.

Mkandawire further said limited number of registration forms is also as another major challenge the district is facing.

“Due to overpopulation in the district, we keep on requesting for more consignment of the forms from the central government for people to fill in their particulars,’’ he said.

In Nkhotakota, the registration exercise is being conducted in 135 centres. (By Lisa Vintulla

Nkhotakota, June 15, Mana)

