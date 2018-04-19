Coming Soon: A True Life Story…APM & The Midnight Six

This is a true life story.

A sun rose while they were in Government, but as it was setting down Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his lieutenants were out of government. And before they realised it, The Professor and his five brave disciples were in police custody on treason charges.

But five years down the line- there remain some unanswered questions; Why actually was APM and his team arrested? Did they really plot to take over power through the backdoor?

What actually transpired right inside the cells of Lumbadzi? Was there any mole within the arrested team? Was their any ‘Peter’ amidst the disciples?

Why was he teargassed several times in full view of the Police?

Get the answers and several other unanswered questions as Kondwani Nankhumwa takes your through this true life story APM AND THE MIDNIGHT SIX.

