Comesa Hall Jam-packed With Executive Audience As Patience Thrills Blantyre With AllNewNamadingo

Malawi’s gifted gospel lad Patience Namadingo lighted up Comesa Hall on Saturday night with his creative and energetic performance.

The concert attracted a mixed audience, comprising a significant patronage of executive people.

Namadingo is building a new audience with his fine-crafted music that is deeply tied to real life issues and gospel of Jesus Christ. For the past two years, the music pathway of the Msati Mseke hit maker has been quite phenomenal, helping him to cultivate new audience.

Namadingo approached his Blantyre show with a great deal of innovation which brought about an engaging synergy between him and his audience. For example, his tremendous singing employed freestyles that tackled current issues coupled with passionate interpretations of the night.

Again, Namadingo’s current musical style has a unique approach which marries life experiences with different sacred stories such as the Judgement Day. For instance, the audience reacted to Macheza, which blended Heavenly experience and metaphors.

Namadingo’s sweet singing combined choreography and humour, creating an incredible stage performance of the night. The entire Comesa was particularly surprised when he used a live cast of his performance set. The hilarious innovation, which was being followed on the two big screens, culminated into real action when Namadingo and his VIP Band appeared on stage with exact costume being watched via the screens. He received a deafening applause for such an innovation.

Other songs performed on the night were Msati Mseke, Ndili Ndi Yesu, Nyimbo Zakwathu, Yesu Ndichiphaso, Msimsintha, Mozimira and Rehanna, which received credit for his impressive vocal projection.

Notably, Namadingo’s repertoire was assorted and all-encompassing. For example, Msati Mseke was delivered via different genres such as reggae, South African gospel, R&B, Pasada and local reggae.

All in all, Namadingo is fast turning himself into a forceful brand whose shows are a ‘must see and hear’.

