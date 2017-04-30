Comedian Daliso Chaponda Thrills Britain: Wins The Golden Buzzer On Britain Got Talent Contest

Comedian Daliso Chaponda is heading straight on to Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals after leaving the judges in stitches on the latest episode of the TV talent show.

Daliso, 37, lives in Manchester, but is originally from Malawi.

And his witty comedy routine and cheery persona won over the judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and the audience on the Saturday night ITV show.

So much so that Amanda gave Daliso her “golden buzzer”, which sees him head straight into the live semi-finals of the hit show.

Daliso’s jokes about single life and the credit crunch impressed all the judges.

He explained that his brother, a doctor, was in the audience and that his parents had been “horrified” by his plans to pursue comedy while he was studying computer programming at university.

Amanda asked what his parents thought of him being a comedian and he joked: “I HAD a future, but I decided no, let me be a clown!”

Like this: Like Loading...