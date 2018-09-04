Come What May, DPP Is Winning With Landslide In 2019-Nankhumwa Tells Thousands At Mpemba

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has declared that his party is winning next year’s elections.

Nankhumwa made the declaration before a mammoth crowd at a political rally he addressed in Mpemba, Blantyre on Tuesday.

“When Bingu wa Mutharika died, others made a mistake of writing off the DPP, but they ended up having a rude awakening when we made a come back from opposition and wrestled power from Joyce Banda.

“And we cannot lose in 2019, come what may, because DPP under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has lived up to its promises. We promised a lean cabinet, we promised technical colleges, we promised to maintain subsidies among others and we have lived to our promises,” said Nankhumwa.

But he was quick to caution: “However, for us to win 2019 we must do away with, envy, backbiting and divisions that are currently rampant in the party.”

Nankhumwa, who is also Mulanje Central Member of Parliament and Local Government and Rural Development Minister also maintained his stand against political violence as well as intimidating journalists at his rallies.

“As long as I remain Southern Region vice president, I will never accept violence and intimidating journalists at my rallies. Let’s guarantee journalists their freedom and security even in cases where we don’t agree with what the publish,” said Nankhumwa, himself a journalist by profession.

Speaking earlier, DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha took time to question United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima’s sincerity when he proposed for the reduction of the State President’s security detail.

At a political rally in Ntcheu on Sunday, Chilima is said to have proposed that number of police officers on the president’s security detail should be reduced.

However Mchacha said there was no sincerity in Chilima’s statement as he had rushed to the court when Government attempted to trim his security detail.

This was Nankhumwa’s second mass rally since his ascendancy to the DPP vice presidency.

And according to Mchacha, Nankhumwa’s coming into the position has put the DPP back into winning form.

Nankhumwa is currently on whistle stop tour series across the region. On Monday, he was in Phalombe and he is expected to be in Mulanje on Wednesday.

