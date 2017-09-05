Code On A Charity Mission

Blantyre based afro-pop musician known as CO real name Code Sangala is on typical mission of supporting Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre.

Sangala who is also well known as a Big Brother Africa actor and a former member of du o music group named Kapirintiya told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Lilongwe saying he is now interested in supporting Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he got out of big brother Africa game show.

“I want to pay attention at Queen Elizabeth Hospital first and am now focusing on children’s ward” he pointed out.

Sangala added that he is worried with challenges which QECH is currently facing particularly in children health sector which experience high motility rate.

“Am concerned with Queens as one of the big hospitals it still have a high infantile mortality rate” he said.

According to him, his plan is to improve some areas which the pediatric ward at the hospital is currently experiencing shortfalls.

“My idea is to contribute changing and improving standards of health care at the children’s ward” he said.

CO said he is launching his new track titled ‘Mukunama’ with his band known as The Tribe in different Bottle Stores aimed at raising money to be donated at QECH.

Sangala said the fundraising shows would take place in some of the districts across the country and the first performance was performed in Lilongwe at Grittas Camp where many people attended the show.

“I have 10 districts lined up to tour with fundraising shows and I have started with Lilongwe,” he said.

However, Adrian Chikumbe who is Public Relations Officer for Ministry of Health did not respond about the donation to be made.

(By Moses Nyirenda, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...