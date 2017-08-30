Cockpit To Host Mizu Band On Saturday

Blantyre-based Mizu Band, which is arguably the best cover band in Malawi, will perform at Cockpit Lounge on Saturday.

In a press release, Mizu Band Manager Emmanuel Maliro said their Lilongwe fans have been looking forward to this performance.

“The Cockpit is a perfect venue for the kind of performance that Mizu Band offers. A lot of people in Lilongwe were contacting us, asking us to perform in the city and we are glad that we will finally be in the Capital City on Saturday,” he said.

Maliro said there will be fireworks at Cockpit as the band can perform any song.

“We can play any song by any musician in the world. The event organisers who want to bring international artists should not worry about costs of travel for the entire band, Mizu Band is here to do the magic,” he said.

Mizu Band is led by vocalists Jay Jay and Eunice Mhango.

The show is expected to begin at 7.00 pm and the charges are K3,000 per head.

Cockpit is one of the entertainment hubs in Lilongwe providing maximum fun.

Some of the artists who have already performed at the Cockpit are Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda, Lulu, Tay Grin and Sir Paul Banda.

