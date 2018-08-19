Cockpit Sets Entertainment Tone

Cockpit Lounge’s tag as the leading entertainment joint in Lilongwe has become strong with the introduction of theme nights which will offer unrivalled entertainment from Wednesday to Sunday.

Cockpit Lounge’s Commercial Services Director Martin Nkasala said in a press release that the theme nights have been designed to appeal to patrons with different tastes.

“Of course the themes will appeal to the wider audience but the most important thing is that we want to keep our patrons entertained. We have made Cockpit a perfect place to be after a day’s hard work, the environment is conducive to relax while having the opportunity to step on the dance floor,” Nkasala said.

He said since the establishment of Cockpit, they have always strived to be the best and the reception has been impressive.

“It is not easy to maintain your clientele while attracting more. We have managed this because we have listened to what our patrons want, we have made sure to tailor our activities bearing in mind what our audience prefers and the theme nights are a response to some of the feedback we get,” he said.

Every week, the fun starts with a Karaoke Night which will be hosted by Mbumba Nkhoma during which patrons will enjoy the performances for free. Every Thursday night, there will Old Xul Night which will be hosted by DJ Guzzla and DJ Reubie from 8.00pm while on Freaky Fridays will kick-start the weekend activities hosted by DJ Reubie, DJ Crystal and DJ Spin with only K2,000 per head. The lounge will host Power Saturdays every Saturday which will be hosted by DJ Reubie, DJ Crystal and DJ Spin. The climax of the theme nights will be Sunday dubbed Sunday Night Live with Jay Jay and the City Life Band. The free show will take place from 8.00pm to 11.00pm.

Leading City Life Band, Jay Jay said the band has managed to maintain the excitement which was there during the auditions.

“We knew from the first day that the audience was looking forward to welcome us here. The audience must expect the best because we do not want them to memorise our playlist, every Sunday we have a different playlist and we are confident that they will continue enjoying our performance,” he said.

Since the Cockpit Lounge was launched, it has hosted a lot of artists and musicians like Tay Grin, Lulu, Sir Paul Banda, Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda and Mizu Band.

