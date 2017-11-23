Cockpit Re-launches Ladies Night…’Every Thursday From Tonight’

Cockpit Lounge in Lilongwe will re-launch Ladies Night on Thursday to announce the return of night hours of fun every Thursday from November 23 which is good news as the festive season nears.

The first 20 ladies will be given free drinks and doors will be open from 19.00 hours.

The Ladies Night will be re-launched by a special performance by sensational artist Sangie who refuses to be referred to as “female artist” because she believes gender must not define an artist but talent.

A lot of ladies might agree to her thinking that is why she is probably the perfect choice to re-launch the Ladies Night.

“Personally I think we are the ones who bring the challenges on ourselves. The fact that we call ourselves female artists instead of just artists is what has made us not to dominate. All artists face challenges,” she said.

Sangie said she is 100 percent ready for the performance Thursday night.

“When I started music it was not that easy but now I can see where I am going as an artist. It has not been easy, it’s a hustle and bumpy ride but all in all I thank God who has brought me this far. I met a lot of people who have been supportive and also contributed a lot to my career,” she said.

Some of Sangie’s songs are ‘Mayi Wangwilo,’ ‘Ndangozizidwa,’ and ‘I do it All for Love.’ The artist, however, has such a recognisable voice in Malinga Mafia’s I Love You, one of the songs that underlie her prowess as an artist destined for greatness.

