Cockpit Gears Up For Festive Season

Cockpit Lounge in Lilongwe has lined up a number of activities to celebrate with its customers and a number of parties to end 2017 in style.

In a press statement released by Cockpit management, the aim of the events is to thank the customers who have been part of the lounge’s almost perfect year.

“We promised to give our customers the best at the beginning of this year. We have had a number of performances at the lounge and we are impressed with what we offered, we can only promise the best in 2018,” reads part of the statement.

The events start Friday night (December 22) during which the patrons will interact with Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah and there will be performances by DJ Reubie, VJ Ice and DJ Crystal.

On December 23, the lounge will host an All White Pre-Christmas Party while on December 25 there will be a Christmas Party where DJ Reubie, VJ Ice and DJ Crystal will perform.

The fun continues on December 29 dubbed ‘Crucible Friday Old is Gold with DJ Phil Touch and DJ Energizer. On December 30, there will be no resting as Cockpit hosts Masquarade Ball featuring DJ Reubie, VJ Ice and DJ Crystal.

To say bye to 2017, there will be another party on December 31 dubbed Lights All Night which will feature DJ Reubie, VJ Ice and DJ Crystal. The dress code for this party is smart casual and the colours are black or silver.

Some of the bands and artists that performed at Cockpit Lounge in 2017 are Tay Grin, Lulu, Alleluya Band, Edgar ndi Davis, Giddes Chalamanda and Mizu Band.

