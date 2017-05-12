Civil Society Calls Upon Government To Punish Businessman For Tax Evasion, Jumping Bail

Governance lobby group, Forum for National Development (FND) has pressed government to mete out strict punishment to Indian businessman Chandrashekar More who is answering charges for tax evasion and contempt of court.

More who owns a company in the name of Mansi International has been on MRA books for failing to remit around K8 million in taxes from his proceeds as required by the law.

He was arrested sometime last year by the revenue-collecting body for evading tax. He was charged and granted bail but failed to honor his bail conditions when he fled the country .

He has however re-arrested again days ago for jumping bail. FND’s through a statement has since asked government not to let the businessman go free easily as was the first time when he was granted bail.

“Malawi – being a constitutional democracy- demands that all citizens be equal under the supreme law of the land regardless of race, tribe and creed. We understand Mr More has been shielded by the Indian High Commission in Malawi thereby facilitating his jumping bail. This is an act in contempt of the law of the land. The FND hereby calls on government to see to it that Mr More is brought in to face all charges related to his misdoings,” reads part of the statement.

The lobby group says it is also troubled by the conduct of More who is said to have insulted police officers during his re-arrest at Lilongwe Magistrate Court. “We are also concerned with how Mr More reacted to his arrest by using vulgar and demeaning language towards law enforcers. It is not right for him or any other person to call police officers ‘plebians’ and challenging them that he would be out of police cell within 48 hours owing to his connections. Further to that we understand that the businessman insulted the Magistrate, which led to the case coming up for hearing on Thursday. We find such arrogance unacceptable and demeaning to our judicial officers.” FND also adds that

“Such a vile conduct vindicates our fears that Mr More relies on his connections with either people at the Indian High Commission or within Malawi Government to cut corners in his operations.”

The group says it will stay focused on the issue to the end as they want to see justice prevail. Of late indigenous Malawians have been complaining that Malawians of Asian origin and Indian businesses are treated with kid gloves when it comes to trade and tax rules. FND’s stand therefore comes as a new wave of lobbying for fair trade practices to all Malawians and investors.

