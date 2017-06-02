Civic Education Minister Chazama Urges Malawians Not To Aid Foreigners In Acquiring National ID’s

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecelia Chazama has called on Mchinji residents not to aid foreigners to register in the ongoing National Identity Registration process to ensure that only bonafide Malawi citizens acquire the cards.

The minister was speaking in Mchinji on Thursday, when she visited Mchinji Mission and Mchinji Secondary School registration centres for national identity cards.

She said being a border district, Mchinji is home to many foreigners especially from neighbouring Zambia and Mozambique. She added that there is a chance that some foreigners would want to acquire the identity cards.

“Don’t give proof of citizenship to these non­-Malawians. The national identity cards are for Malawians. The cards will help Malawians to be easily identified,” she said.

The minister also appealed to traditional, religious and other leaders to continue encouraging people who have not made a decision to register due to religious beliefs or other reasons.

In his remarks, Sub-Traditional Authority Nyoka commended government for the national identity cards programme saying it would help distinguish Malawians from foreigners.

“As a border district we have problems with foreigners accessing medical services at hospitals and getting other social services because we Malawians had no ID cards, this will solve this problem,” he said.

The national identity card registration exercise started in Mchinji district on 24th May 2017. (By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji)

