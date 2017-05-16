Citizenship Saga: Mankhwala Withdraws Early Retirement

Embattled former Chief Immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala who is answering charges related to issuing Malawian citizenships to undeserving foreigners has withdrawn his early retirement.

Mankhwala who was transferred to refugee department was arrested with interim Peoples Party president Uladi Mussa for abusing office by issuing Malawian citizenships to about 100 Burundians and Rwandans. He is accused of abusing his position as Chief Immigration Officer at that time.

Also arrested is former assistant Chief Immigration Officer David Kwanjana.

The three are expected to appear in court on May 30.

Before his arrest late last year he had applied for retirement in an effort to get his retirement package before court battles.

But in a twist of events he has withdrawn the retirement after getting arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau according to sources at the Immigration Department.

“He has made a better decision at first but as it is he may lose his retirement package should he be convicted,” a senior officer as the Immigration department said.

Mussa has been blaming government for his arrest saying it is politically motivated but Immigration sources say the arrest of the three is not political but abuse of office.

“Uladi Musssa was using his wife, personal assistant as agents in the syndicate. They would go to the foreigners with forms to be filled and then collect the forms and money back to the Immigration. They collected millions of kwacha in the deal,” an officer said.

Lilongwe Magistrate court is set on May 30 with the case.

Like this: Like Loading...