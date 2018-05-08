DePeCo PRO Vs DePeCo ‘First Lady’: Chris Daza’s Wife Triephonia Fakes On Giving Birth-Kelvin Sulugwe Tells It All

In an interesting turn of events, Democratic Peoples Congress (DEPECO) Public Relations Officer Kelvin Sulugwe has lambasted and dry cleaned first lady of DEPECO Triephornia Bender Daza in public over her stupid and childish post on facebook, claiming that she has given birth to a baby boy and further making matters worse by responding “Thank you” to people’s congratulatory messages which were flooding on her post , when in fact she was not even pregnant.

“What you are doing is embarrassing and very shameful, when have you given birth to post like you have just delivered? Are you not giving room to Malawi Voice and Malawi Independent tabloids to hit on us then we should be spending our precious time with damage control over your childish post.

“Look at all the congratulatory messages coming to you,people thinking like you have just given birth and you are busy ‘Thank you.’Very silly of you.” posted the DEPECO PRO on her post with anger.

Chris Daza’s wife has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ranging from sexual scandals, infidelity, posing a lavishing style which she does not live to among others.

She recently photoshoped a photo which predicated that she is a close ally of Dangote’s wife Fatima, but in a true reality they are worlds apart.

Like this: Like Loading...