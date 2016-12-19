Chitukuko Ponseponse: Nankhumwa Inaugurates Magnificent Ntcheu Bus Depot, Sadzi Modern Market

Ululation and cheering characterized the official opening of the magnificent Ntcheu Bus Depot as well the majestic Sadzi Modern Market over the weekend by the line Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa on behalf of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Apart from that, Honourable Nankhumwa also toured the construction sites in both districts which have been earmarked for the construction of Ntcheu and Zomba Stadiums. Here are some of the pictures captured during both events