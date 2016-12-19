Chitukuko Ponseponse: Nankhumwa Inaugurates Magnificent Ntcheu Bus Depot, Sadzi Modern Market

Minister of Local government Hon.Kondwani Nankhumwa is met by Inkosi Gomani IV during the official opening of Ntcheu Bus Depot (C)Stanley Makuti

Ululation and cheering characterized the official opening of the magnificent Ntcheu Bus Depot as well the majestic Sadzi Modern Market over the weekend by the line Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa on behalf of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The Majestic Ntcheu Bus Depot

Apart from that, Honourable Nankhumwa also toured the construction sites in both districts which have been earmarked for the construction of Ntcheu and Zomba Stadiums. Here are some of the pictures captured during both events

Minister of local government rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa officially opens Ntcheu Bus Depot on Friday(C)Stanley Makuti 
Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa is conducted on a tour after the offical opening of Sadzi mordern Markert in Zomba(C)Stanley Makuti
Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa is conducted on a tour after the official opening of Sadzi modern Market in Zomba(C)Stanley Makuti

  1. Robert Daudi   December 19, 2016 at 10:37 am

    Is this magnificent to you???

  2. Joseph Wills Window   December 19, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    Ndi kale lomwe anthu ku ntcheu samayenda ???

    Zimenezi zitukula ntcheu mu njila yanji .??

  3. Kondwani Kapalamula   December 20, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    Our taxes or is it Peters money?

  4. Zalephapenia Johnstone   December 21, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Magnificient?

