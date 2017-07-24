Chitipa On Cloud Nine As APM Commissions Magnificent Kalenge Water Supply Project Tomorrow…47, 000 Households To Benefit

President Arthur Peter Mutharika will tomorrow commission multimillion dollar Kalenge Water Project in Chitipa District.

The project under the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has been bankrolled by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (Badea) to the tune of US$10 million with Malawi Government injecting US$3million (approximately K7.5 billion).

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency Monday (Mana) on Monday, NRWB’s Public Relations Manager, Edward Nyirenda, said everything is set for the commissioning of the water project by the State President.

He said the President will inspect the Kalenge Water Treatment Plant before commissioning the water supply project.

Nyirenda said NRWB is through with all preparatory works for the commissioning of the project.

The new water system is designed to benefit over 47,000 people at Chitipa Boma and along the pipeline from Kalenge River and will end problems of intermittent water supply.

Meanwhile, the NRWB and communities along Kalenge River have planted over 200 000 trees to protect the catchment area. (By Salome Gangire, Mzuzu, July 24, Mana)

