Chisapi Private Schools Win Beam’s 2018 My Clean School, My Pride Trophy

The First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika has commended Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) for partnering with Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust in instilling hygiene practices in learners in Malawi.

Mutharika made the remarks at Zomba State Lodge on Friday during the third My Clean School, My Pride award presentation among independent schools in Malawi which saw Chisapi Private Schools of Chigumula in Blantyre emerging winners in the 2018 competition.

“I’m a strong believer in cleanness and in that cleanliness is next to godliness,” she added as she congratulated all the schools that entered the competition.

She then said learners are supposed to be agents of change in their respective societies after learning and practicing hygiene in schools.

The First Lady however warned learners against abuse of social media observing that some learners are addicted to the social media platforms such as WhatsApp to the extent of attacking other people’s privacy.

Mutharika then took time to commend ISAMA for organizing the competition and the Peoples Republic of China for acknowledging BEAM Trust for its drive towards promoting hygiene and environmental conservation in the country.

Speaking during the function, acting Peoples Republic of China Ambassador to Malawi, Wang Xiusheng commended the BEAM and Chinese Embassy partnership promoting good sanitation and environmental protection in schools.

Xiusheng then recommitted his government’s bilateral relationship with Malawi saying China would among other things continue to contribute towards the human resource development of Malawians.

In his remarks, Secretary of Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi said BEAM had contributed a lot towards the education sector as it provides bursaries for needy girls and constructs girls’ hostels.

In addition Saidi said the BEAM Trust had helped in change of mindset for Malawians where people are becoming responsible for the environment noting that litter throwing had almost become a thing of the past.

The competition is annually held jointly by BEAM Trust and ISAMA to promote hygiene practices among private schools.

Mary Mount Secondary School emerged the winners of the My Clean, My Pride competition last year at an event that was held in Mzuzu.

About 46 schools from Chitipa to Nsanje ranging from preschool to secondary schools received refuse bins, wheel barrows, shovels, slashers, water canes, rakes, footballs and netballs and certificates of recognition for their hygiene efforts in their respective schools.

The only pre-school, Christian Kindergarten School from Chiwoko education Zone in Lilongwe emerged winner in an education zone.

Overall winner in My Clean School, My Pride competition, Chisapi Schools owned by Judith Chirwa went home with a lawn mower, floor cleaning equipment, big plasma TV screen and a trophy.

Apart from recognizing hygiene practices the day also saw two teams that emerged winners in a primary quiz competition being recognized.

The two schools Mai Aisha Academy from Lilongwe scoped second position and was given silver medals while Railways Estate from Blantyre were number one and received a gold medal.

In secondary school category, St Johns Boys received gold medal and trophy as quiz competition winners while Mary Mount girls became number two winners with silver medal.

