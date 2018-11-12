Chiradzulu East Aspirant Josephy Nomale Pledges To Tackle Overpopulation To Spur Development 

Aspiring MP for Chiradzulu East Constituency, Josephy Nomale, has attributed continued poverty in his area to over population, pledging to introduce programmes that would ease the challenge, once voted into power.

Nomale said over the years, the constituents been in abject poverty, like food insecurity and failure to educate their children, because most of them don’t use modern family planning methods, leading to overpopulation.

“It is a very sad development to see continued high population growth in the area, despite having limited resources such as land and rivers, among others.

Partially, I believe things have turned out this way because there is no organisation in the area dealing with health issues including provision of family planning methods. On the other hand, I think it is out of choice,” he said.

The DPP aspirant, added it is against this background that he would introduce welfare programmes that would lessen the burden of high population growth.

The parliamentary hopeful, revealed that he will introduce dairy farming that will target capable households in a “pass on initiative”, aimed at empowering them financially.

He said “I believe that by engaging them in such initiative, they will be able support their families through sales of milk, as well as generating manure for their fileds to achieve food security”.

Nomale expressed optimism that by the end of his five-year tenure, things would have improved in the area.

Apart from this, Nomale said he would talk with some Non Governmental Organizations in the health sector, to sensitise the masses on family planning, to reverse the trend.

There is no country or area he said, that can register tremendous development, if population growth is left unchecked.

On this note, he pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the area reclaim it’s lost glory in terms of food security and remarkable development.

Nomale is among other contestants, facing Henry Mussa, the incumbent.

