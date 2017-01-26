Chinese Team Jets In Through KIA, As All Set For The Official Opening Of Bingu Stadium

The Chinese football club expected to play against the Malawi National Football team on Thursday arrived in the country through Kamuzu international airport (KIA) in Lilongwe at exactly 12:45 pm.

The football club; known as Guangzhou is a professional football club that plays in the Chinese supper league under license from the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is expected to play against Malawi National team (The Flames) during the official opening of the magnificent Bingu National Stadium (BNS).

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Dragan Stojkovic who is the current coach who has been with the team for two years said that despite coming to Malawi to play against the Flames, their priority is not to lose or win but to strengthen the bilateral relationship existing between Malawi and China.

“We are playing technical football whereby we like to dominate play for the entire 90 minutes of the game with our short passing style. Last year our team ended up on sixth position in the super league and that was a good result for the team bearing in mind that we are having young but talented players.

“On our stay in Malawi, we intend to spend 5 days in the country and play only one game. After that, we will go back to China where we will again leave for Australia” Stojkovic said.

According to the Director of Youth and Sports in the Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpwer Development, Joseph Mwandidya, people from different backgrounds or nationalities can have their differences, but when it comes to football, all differences are set aside.

“So, this really does cement the relationship between Malawi and china. To all soccer lovers this is the time to come and see our team displaying the art soccer at this state of the art stadium” he said. (By Chikondi Malota and Moses Captain Nyirenda, Lilongwe, January 26, Mana)

