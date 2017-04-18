Chinese Minister Meets APM… Sign MoU On Developing Traditional Medicines Through Malawi’s MUST, CoM

President Professor Peter Mutharika Tuesday commended Peoples Republic of China for its intention to promote traditional medicine having signed a Memorandum of Understand with Ministry of Health.

Mutharika said this at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when he held an audience with Chinese vice Minister for National Health and Family Planning Commission, Wang Juoqiang.

Said Mutharika; “The MoU signed today will assist the country in developing traditional medicines at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and College of Medicine. The other MoU on Maternal Health which has also been signed will help to ensure that no woman loses her life during child birth.”

Mutharika said since Malawi established bilateral relationship with China, there has been a number of benefits the country has realized from the friendship.

He said apart from health support, China has assisted Malawi in its infrastructure developments.

“This year Malawi and China will be celebrating 10 years of fruitful bilateral relationship and it is worth to say that since 2007, the country has seen the construction of Bingu International Conversion Centre (BICC), Parliament Building, Bingu National Stadium, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Chitipa Karonga road,” Said Mutharika.

Wang said traditional medicines have been part and parcel of the health sector support that china would like to transfer to Malawi.

He re-assured the president of his country’s support in implementing traditional medicines.

“To show our commitment, we will be donating some traditional medicine to Salima District hospital on Wednesday April 19,” said Wang.

Minister of Health, Dr. Peter Kumpalume said traditional medicines are important and that the country’s fore- fathers used traditional medicines to cure themselves from diseases before the adopting the scientific ones.

He then said people should distinguish traditional medicines with witchcraft and accept them as they do with other medicines.(

By Linda Likomwa

Lilongwe, April 18, Mana:

