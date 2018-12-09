Chinese-Funded “National Fibre Backbone Project” Hailed For Transforming Malawi﻿

…Increasing the people’s access to internet

…Reducing internet costs

…Increasing the speed of internet

…Increasing the connection between Malawian and outside world

…bringing more business to Malawi and offer numerous benefits.

…Enhancing Malawi’s E-learning, E-commerce and E-economy

… Cleaning up the civil service

…Improving internet connectivity of government wide systems such as IFMIS, HRMIS, MATHS, Immigration and National Registration and Identification System.

Malawi Leader H.E Mutharika with the then Chinese Ambassador at the Commissioning of the project

Today, internet is everything. In fact, internet is no longer a luxury. It’s just one thing Malawi cannot afford not to have. It is on this point that the Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone Project being implemented with a soft loan from Exim Bank China, is just meeting Malawi on its point of need.

For starters, the project seeks to increase the people’s access to internet, reduce internet costs, increase the speed of internet and increase the connectionbetween Malawi and the outside world.

Through the Malawi National Fibre Backbone Project Malawi is laying a fibre cable from Chitipa in the North to Nsanje in the South. The project is also installing communication equipment to enable internet connectivity and Malawi’s authorities hope, among many other benefits, that the Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone Project will help the government integrate and optimize its Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS), Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), and the Immigration and National Registration and Identification System.

Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika thought it wise to obtain a concessional loan from Exim Bank of the People’s Republic of China to transform Malawi and increase the people’s access to internet, reduce internet costs and increase connectivity. The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology signed the contract on behalf of Malawi Government.

Along with the roll-out of the Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone Project, the country ,through the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), is also finalizing a national broadband strategy.

The Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone Project, which cost the government $23 million, is being implemented by Chinese technology company, Huawei and ESCOM (Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi).

In 2017, The World Bank, through the International Development Association, also provided Malawi’s government with a $72.4 million loan to help the country build the digital foundations needed to help it connect to the global digital economy. The Malawi Digital Foundations Project is Phase I of the Digital Malawi Program which it is hoped will significantly expand access to the Internet in the Southern African country. Apart from using the loan to make the Internet more affordable in Malawi, the project will also include support for building the necessary infrastructure and skills for the country’s government to scale up its online public services offerings.

The facility is in line with Malawi Vision 2020-the country’s development blueprint- which envisages Malawi as a God-fearing nation that will be secure, democratically mature, environmentally sustainable, self-reliant with equal opportunities for and active participation by all, having social services, vibrant cultural and religious values and being a technologically driven middle-income economy by the year 2020.

Malawi is also party to several international development frameworks and ICT broadband connectivity is featuring in all those efforts. And recently, Malawi identified ICT as a priority development agenda for the next 5 years in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, Istanbul Plan of Action, Africa 2030 among other protocols.

Huawei team briefs President Mutharika during the commissioning of the project

Speaking at the launch of the project, President Mutharika said apart from producing investment returns, the project will also have an important positive impact oneconomic, social and political progress in Malawi.

The Malawi leader said accessible, reliable and affordable Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) infrastructure and services are critical towards the social and economic development of the nation.

President Mutharika said the national optic fiber backbone project will put Malawi on thenew revolution in this digital era.

“In this digital age ICT services have a critical role in the social and economic development of any nation, its role in the development agenda is non-negotiable.

“ICT is now the way of life, the social media and the internet is here to stay, but let’s use these tools with patriotism,integrity and high sense of responsibility.

“Huawei should continue to leverage its expertise, global resources and the successful experience that accumulated through its solutions that are wildly used in more than 170 countries and regions, to improve our ICT infrastructure development and to support our social-economic development,” said Mutharika.

CHINESE GOVERNMENT HAILS MALAWI

President Mutharika receives a gift from the Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, commended Malawi for joining the global world in as far as information connectivity is concerned.

He said once completed, Malawi will have fast speed internet, reduce internet cost and vibrant information access by all Malawians.

“I believe that this project will bring more business to Malawi and offer numerous benefits. Soon we should be able see the introduction of E-learning, E-commerce and E-economy.

“Malawi will have improved access to the internet, increased speed of internet and an enhanced connection between Malawi and the outside world,” he said.

Wan Wei, Huawei Technologies Country Director in Malawi says the all-round cooperation with the Malawi Government and all telecommunications operators has led to the country’s recent advancements in signal coverage, mobile phone client-base,internet access speed and communication rates affordability.

“Huawei’s commitment to developing Malawi’s ICT infrastructure is evident in its relationship with stakeholders. We are largely very proud to be associated with the supply of equipment for the Malawi Digital Migration and lately being involved in providing transmission infrastructure for the Malawi National Fiber Backbone Project,” he says.

He said he was glad that the project is bearing the great significance for the development ofMalawi in terms of not only ICT Industry,but also other associated industries .

“We are happy to see Malawi getting into the modern age of information. This project will benefit everyone. We are living in the age of internet, in the age of information, such as E-Learning, E-Commerce,E-economy. Therefore, the importance of this project can’t be over emphasized.

“This project together with other projects show that, we are sincere to Malawi, we are committed to the development of Malawi. And we will continue to do the needful and to provide our strong support to the development of Malawi in the future, “he said.

MALAWI PARLIAMENT IMPRESSED

Meanwhile, the Media, Information and Communication Committee of Parliament says it is impressed with the progress made on the implementation of the Project.

Chairman of the committee Samuel Kawale who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa North East, made the remarks when the committee visited one site in the district where the fibre is laid.

This was during a media tour organized by the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MBDNL).

Kawale said the project will enable people in Dowa and the surrounding areas to access cheaper internet connectivity and tune in to various television and radio stations.

He said faster internet would auger well with Access to Information Law which was passed two years ago.

“Our Committee plays an oversight role on Information Communication and Technology (ICT)related issues hence our visit here to see the progress on the Digital Satellite equipment installation as way of complementing and supplementing Standing Orders as laid down by the Malawi National Assembly,” he said.

And making their presentations, after the site visit, officials from the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, MDBNL and National Fiber Backbone Project, said the project was very important to the nation and expressed optimism that everything would become fully operational by December 31, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer for MDBNL, Denis Chirwa said the project which has seen the installation of a 2 Kilowatts and 72 meters Tower and Modular Transmitter withan estimated life span of over 30 years will have a signal which will coverareas such as Kasungu, Dedza, and Chikangawa, among others.

He said the transmitter which was procured at a cost of $270,000 and constructed by the Malawi Defense Force Engineers has a 30 Channel service capacity and will beam Malawi Channels for free.

He said at present, the country has 18 television channels but will also beam otherinternational ones such as British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC), Fox andFrance.

In his presentation, Head of Optic Fiber Communication, Chester Kaponda said the project was important as it would ensure that government services are brought closer to people which would benefit ordinary Malawians.

Deputy Director for E- Government Prosper Mopiwa said there was progress on the National Fiber Backbone Project and hoped that all areas would access the services by December 31 this year.

PROJECT TO HELP GOVT SMOKE OUT GHOST WORKERS-SAYS PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika also described the Malawi National fibre backbone project a timely solution in cleaning up the civil service which, has been for some time, termed home of ghost workers.

Mutharika said for decades the country has been battling with the influx of fake government workers who kept on draining public resources.

He said this will however be a thing of the past as the project will among others connect the country’s human resource systems which will keep up to date data for genuine government employees.

Said Mutharika, “Malawi will have improved delivery of services as various government offices will now be connected to an information super highway. With the fibre backbone project, we expect transformation in sectors such as national identity programme, education, health and the finance.”

The President further said, “Apart from flushing out ghost workers, Malawians will have easy access to information through the fast internet and that payments of salaries for civil servants will no longer bedelayed as everything will be done with speed.”

Malawi becomes the third country in Africa to be connected to the global world.

ABOUT HUAWEI

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Driven by a commitment to sound operations, ongoing innovation, and open collaboration, Huawei has established a competitive ICT portfolio of end-to-end solutions in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud technologies.

Huawei ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. With 180,000 employees, Huawei is committed to enabling the future information society and building aBetter Connected World.

Huawei attaches great importance to making rewards to society. In Malawi, every year Huawei spends around USD 500,000 in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility such as ICT training and education, social development, health, natural disaster etc.

Like this: Like Loading...