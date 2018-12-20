Chinese Donated Vehicles: Driving Malawi Police Service Reforms﻿

A fleet of new police vehicles handed over to the Malawi Police Service by the Chinese Government

When Malawians made a landmark decision to adopt democracy in 1993, the institution that needed much changing was the Malawi Police Services (MPS), then a Malawi Police Force. As a ‘force’ the Malawi Police represented everything that Malawians detested in a single-party dictatorship of a pre-1993 Malawi.

Thus, soon after the advent of democracy in 1994, the Malawi Police, aided by the UK Department for International Development, undertook a programme of reform. Recognising the importance of cooperation between the public and police to tackling armed crime.

But a mere scraping off of the word ‘force’ replacing it with a ‘service’ was never enough as most critical element in policing, that was transportation, remained a distant dream.

Taking police services from one point to another- without huddles- is everything if Malawi was to remain secure. It was something that could no longer be over-looked. Mobility was the much needed transformation of police business processes that long needed revamping.

That was at a point where the Peoples Republic of China came in on a month like this in 2017. It was more of a Christmas gift than a donation toward an area that aimed at transporting the Malawi Police Service directly to the people. China donated 100 vehicles to MPS.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika receives a symbolic key from China’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong at the vehicle handover ceremony in Lilongwe on December 11, 2017

The news brought joy and smiles at National Police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe when the Chinese government officially handed over the vehicles to Malawi Police Service through the Malawi Government.

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Police Service presided the handing over ceremony.

The vehicles comprised of two buses, three lorries, 10 minibuses, 10 station wagons, 15 saloons and 60 pickups.

The vehicles were fitted with accessories for policing including ambers and communication radios.

The ambers are assisting the vehicles to pass through traffic without difficulties as police officers rush to attend to emergencies. The radio communication sets are enabling police officers to communicate with ease during operations.

The vehicles were donated with spare parts that are projected to last for two years, thus making maintenance of the vehicles less costly.

Commenting on the development, President Mutharika, praised the 10-year-old bilateral ties between Malawi and China saying a gift of 100 vehicles can only come from a true friend.

Professor Mutharika said the donation has helped to maintain security by making the police more efficient while ensuring that the police have good transportation.

“These have helped towards easing the shortage of vehicles for the Malawi Police Service, enhancing law enforcement and improving public security in the process.

“It’s only an improved security that can stimulate investments.” He said.

Speaking before presenting a symbolic key for the vehicles to President Mutharika, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiao Dong said the diplomatic relations between Malawi and China are taking root.



In his remarks, Police Inspector General Rodney Jose said the vehicles have completely reformed the police service.

“Transport and communication plays a vital role in policing. Timely response is very important in policing. These vehicles have enhanced pro-active policing- which is very effective as compared to reactive policing,” said Jose.

Jose said the service had a serious problem of transportation because it had a small and old fleet of cars to meet policing needs in the country.

“Most police stations had mobility challenges and the few police stations that had vehicles spent huge amounts of money in maintaining them because they were procured long time ago,” he said.

He added that transport and communication play a vital role in ensuring that people’s lives and their property are protected.

Jose cited works like criminal investigations that involve a lot of mobility to be effectively and timely executed.





