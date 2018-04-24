China Hands Over Newly Refurbished Office Block, Main Studio Hall To MBC

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang on Tuesday handed over newly refurbished office block and main studio hall to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) worth US$ 70 000. Chinese Embassy did all the refurbishment.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi recieved the refurbished offices at area 4 in Lilongwe

“This is a very good development because not only will it be cost effective for MBC to operate from a single point, but also; it portrays a good and cordial relationship between Malawi and the Peoples Republic of China,” Dausi said.

The minister added that the Chinese government has implemented several significant development projects in the country.

He hailed the gesture by the Chinese embassy saying the refurbishment of the office block comes at a time when both his ministry and MBC were in need of a state of the art office for MBC.

“All we can say is thank you China; you remain a true friend indeed. To Members of staff at MBC; I appeal to you to take very good care of the facility,” said Dausi.

On his part, Wang said the works are meant to improve the quality of service delivery of the MBC.

“MBC is a leading media house in Malawi and we greatly understand of its importance. I believe these works will help bring the working conditions at MBC to a new level as we want MBC to service the people of Malawi better.

“On the other hand, I wish MBC should continue playing its important role for the better understanding of the peoples of our two countries because we want the Chinese people to get to know more about Malawi and vice versa,” said Wang.

MBC Board Chairperson Rev. Dr Billy Gama said he was hopeful the refurbished block would help cut down expenses

MBC was spending on renting offices.

