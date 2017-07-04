China Equips MBC: State-of-the-art Outside Broadcasting Van Coming

The Chinese state broadcaster, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) has pledged to assist the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) with equipment and some training opportunities.

The equipment is expected to costs millions of Kwachas looking at the high cost of television and radio equipment.

This emerged after an hour long meeting that the MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta had with his Chinese counterpart, Teng Yunping at CGTN headquarters in Beijing, China on Tuesday.

Teng was responding to requests from Sumbuleta who indicated that MBC is at times not able to satisfy the high demand for its service by the Malawian public due to its obsolete equipment and inadequate training for some of its staff to catch up with the ever changing technology advancements.

In his response, Teng the head of the CGTN directed the immediate dispatch of a technical team to fly into Malawi and assess MBC’s technical needs before the assistance.

“I direct that our technical team based in Nairobi, Kenya travel to Malawi and do a preliminary assessment before we donate anything. This will help us understand all your technical challenges better before helping you,” said Teng.

In his remarks, Teng also directed that a process must start right away to kick – start training opportunities that will allow MBC members of staff go for short and long term attachments at CGTN headquarters in Beijing and its Africa bureau in Nairobi.

According to Teng, the technical needs that CGTN is considering to help MBC on include a mobile Outside Broadcasting van for the television, computers and recorders among others.

In his remarks, Sumbuleta thanked the Chinese state broadcaster that the pledge couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are striving to give Malawians the best news and programmes and the coming in of this help from the Chinese is certainly timely,” he said.

Sumbuleta also pledged that once received, MBC would take good care of the donated equipment.

The Chinese state broadcaster recently rebranded its international service from China Central Television (CCTV) to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

