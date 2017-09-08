Chilwa Investments, S.R Distilleries, Bwenzi Group and Reddy’s Beverages Limited Fined K20m For Supplying Uncertified Liquor

Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) of Malawi has fined four companies K5 million each for supplying the market with uncertified liquor likely to cause harm to consumers.

According to a CFTC statement issued Wednesday to the public, the case of the four liquor companies is just one among other 26 cases which the commission considered and adjudicated during its 49th Meeting in Lilongwe on August 31, 2017 in accordance with Section 8 of the Competition and Fair Trading Act.

“The Commission has fined Chilwa Investments, S.R Distilleries, Bwenzi Group and Reddy’s Beverages Limited to pay a fine of K5 million each for supplying the market with uncertified liquor which is likely to cause harm to consumers. The Commission established that despite being warned about the injurious nature of the products, spirits produced by these companies, they were readily available on the market in substantial quantities,” the statement reads.

The Commission has ordered the companies to cease and desist from supplying harmful and uncertified products and to conduct a thorough product recall in all retail outlets within seven days.

In an interview on Thursday in Blantyre, Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Executive Director, Davlin Chokazinga, confirmed that his organisation did not certify the four companies and that they were operating illegally.

Drug Fight Malawi Executive Director, Nelson Zakeyu said the fines should act as a wakeup call and warning to all manufacturing companies to abide by the rules and regulations of the country.

“This is a wakeup call to the alcohol manufacturing companies because we cannot continue to allow our children to be affected by this unnecessary liquor. They should understand that government is having all these measures to protect young people from the use of harmful alcohol,” he said.

In a bid to prevent children from consuming dangerous alcoholic beverages, government passed a law banning all liquor packaged in sachets including plastic bottles which were observed to be accessed easily by youths in the country. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Mana)

