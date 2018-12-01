Chilima Wastes Taxpayers Money To Be Stick Boy

Malawi’s embattled Vice President Saulo Klaus Chilima who has been speaking and preaching financial prudence in government on Saturday 1st December, 2018 travelled from his official residence in Lilongwe to Blantyre’s Limbe Cathedral of the Catholic Church where he participated in a 35 years wedding anniversary ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu.

The 6-vehicle taxpayers convoy carrying the opposition leader of UTM arrived at Limbe Cathedral at about 10:00am for the wedding ceremony where Chilima was a “Stick Boy”.

Malawians are now paying for Chilima’s petty display of antics in seeking fame and sympathy.

Chilima who many believe smokes a lot of weed and drinks carelessly is seeking support from Malawians to run as the country’s President in the 2019 General Elections.

