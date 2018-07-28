Chilima Injunction: A Sign of Panic and Despair

Embattled Vice President Saulos Chilima has exposed all his fears by rushing to court to obtain an injunction in a bid to maintain his security apparatus which has been trimmed down by government.

Days ago government downsized Chilima’s security personnel and vehicles citing his abuse of these resources for personal political agenda. He has been using government resourced to campaign on the platform of newly-formed United Transformation Alliance (UTM) The Veep rushed to court to pray that his security detail should remain in place as he has no any other option to keep himself and family safe.

His antics are contrary to what he has been saying since he quit the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Chilima has been saying he doesn’t need anything from government and is ready to operate using personal resources. Despite the injunction granted by High Court, government’s stance tallies with its commitment to austerity measures in modern economic times. Another reason for the withdrawal is that Chilima has not been using his security protocol to the

maximum as he rarely operates outside his main work station, Lilongwe.

On all occasions he has been to Blantyre, Chilima has not lodged at his residence of Mudi but has chosen to stay either at Mount Soche Hotel or Ryalls Hotel, both in the central business district.

It is this underutilization of his security detail that also forced government to cut some expenses in this regard. And Chilima has taken this the hard way, crying all the way to court in sought of redress.

Analysts and political observers have faulted Chilima’s cries saying recent developments justify government’s move all the way. They argue that since the Vice President is no longer handling affairs at Public Sector Reforms and Department of Disaster Preparedness Management, it does not make sense for him to still benefit from the security and resources accorded to these offices.

