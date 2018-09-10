Chilima Applauds Mutharika Government For Prudent Use Of Taxes. ‘It Is Your Money That They Use.’ – SKC

MULANJE (10 September 2018) – State Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has reiterated that the fact that Government is erecting different infrastructure, constructing roads and building hospitals is a testimony that public resources such as taxes are being put to their right use.

The second in command, who is also President of the breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM), said these remarks yesterday at Namphungo Primary School Ground in the southern region district of Mulanje, where the UTM conducted a political rally. He however cautioned that leaders must not be praised for bringing development to the people.

President Mutharika’s regime is rigorously working on delivering their promise on development by providing facilities and development initiatives for the people of Malawi. Malawians’ taxes are being used to construct roads, dual carriageways for cities, a barrage over Shire river at Liwonde, hospital infrastructure, additional college facilities, rural markets and rural growth centres among others

Like this: Like Loading...