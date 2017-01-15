Chilembwe Left A Great Virtue That Malawians Ought To Emulate- APM

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has commended late Reverend John Chilembwe for leading the struggle for independence saying he left a great virtue that Malawians ought to emulate.

The President was speaking at Providence Industrial Mission-PIM in Chiradzulu where he led Malawians in remembering late Chilembwe who is celebrated on 15th January every year.

According to President Mutharika, Chilembwe was a patriot who loved his country.

“Chilembwe was a man of integrity and his ‘umunthu’ could not allow him watch the suffering of his people,’ said Mutharika.

He said the late Rev, who established PIM believed in hardwork and wanted the Church to be industrious.

“John Chilembwe believed in hardwork and skills development. And I believe we would honour him better by training more of our people. My government will therefore construct a community technical college here at PIM,’’ he disclosed.

The Malawi leader added that the story of Chilembwe should never be forgotten and PIM should always be in history as a place where Malawi’s struggle for independence began.

He said the 1915 uprising shook the foundations of colonial dominance and inspired the country’s fight for independence.

“The struggle that began in 1915 is what led to Malawi’s independence in 1964, almost half a century later.”

According to President Mutharika, John Chilembwe’s life is a testimony of a man who sought to develop Malawians in three basic areas of life, namely; spiritual, economic and social. He was one of the best educated Africans of the time.

“His life teaches us that when we improve our personal life, we must remember to give back to our communities. We must give back to our mother Malawi,” he added.

Other speakers at the memorial prayers also praised Chilembwe as being a charismatic leader who worked with people of different tribes and far away places as long as their aim was development.

Minister of Culture and Civic Education Patricia Kaliati described Rev Chilembwe as a true national hero who had good plans for his community and the nation as a whole.

Earlier, President of African Baptist Church-PIM Dr Patrick Makondetsa expressed gratitude to the President for honouring the late Chilembwe and for the developing the area where he came from.

Chilembwe was born in 1871 and died on February 3, 1915. He trained as a Church minister in the United States, and returned to Malawi (then Nyasaland) in 1901. He led the 1914 uprising in resistance to colonialism in Nyasaland (Malawi), opposing both the treatment of Africans working in agriculture on European-owned plantations and the colonial government’s failure to promote the social and political advancement of Africans.

