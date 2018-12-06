CHIKULAMAYEMBE CHIEFS DRILL THE SHAME DEEPER INTO LIVINGSTONIA SYNOD SPINE: CONDEMNS CLERICS, DEMAND APOLOGY

From: Themba Chikulamayembe Headquarters, Box 1 Bolero, RUMPHI

To: The Moderator, CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Box 112, MZUZU

Date: 05 December 2018

CC: Moderator, Bolero CCAP

Moderator, Rumphi CCAP

Chief Secretary for the Government, Office of President and

Cabinet, Lilongwe

Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development,

Capital Hill, Lilongwe

District Commissioner, Rumphi District Council, Rumphi

PRESS RELEASE

TUMBUKA CHIEFS COMMENT ON BURIAL OF LATE PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHIKULAMAYEMBE

First and foremost we would like to thank His Excellency the State President of the Republic of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for honoring our late Paramount Chief with Military Honors.

We would also like to thank President Mutharika for personally attending the burial ceremony of our beloved leader. We were greatly honored and we say thank you.

We say thank you again to all the people of Malawi, Tumbuka and non-Tumbuka for your coming and support rendered to the royal family of the late Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe during this sad time.

But we would like to strongly condemn what happened during the funeral service of our beloved Chief as rudely displayed in the character of Rev.Levi Nyondo and Rev Douglas Chipofya who are General

Secretary and Moderator of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia respectively.. We did not like the conduct of the two Synod officials for dishonoring our late Paramount Chief by causing confusion and chaos during the funeral service.

The funeral ceremony was a State event and as such it is the family in collaboration with the State to decide on who should speak and who should not at the funeral. Their conduct only displayed that they went beyond their role and responsibility as a church on a funeral of a great a King of the Tumbuka.

The two Synod leaders, Nyondo and Chipofya dishonored our chief and we demand an unconditional apology from them.

We would like to call upon Mr Nyondo and Mr Chipofya to explain why they thought of demeaning the Chikulamayembe Chieftaincy as well as the entire Tumbuka culture in such an embarrassing manner in the presence of the leader of the Country. Does it mean they do not value and respect authority?

It is our strong belief that even you yourselves in your own church set-up you appropriately respect the laid down authority.

We demand an immediate and an unconditional apology from Mr Nyondo and his moderator Mr Chipofya first to the Tumbuka people and their chiefs and to the State President of the land for dishonoring not only the late Paramount Chief but the President as well.

As Tumbuka chiefs; we would like to advise the two leaders, that if there are any outstanding issues between them and the Head of State, they should seek an amicable way of resolving such matters other than utilizing the sacred platforms as the burial of a renowned Tumbuka King.

We would also like to state in strongest terms that as chiefs, we serve the Government of the day whose President was demeaned at the.funeral. Therefore we are not happy to see the two leaders spoiling our good working relationship with the sitting Head of State.

We are further saddened by the conduct of the Synod moderator Douglas Chipofya that by virtue of being our own son from the district, he should have known best how to respect our norms and traditions. Chipofya hails from Mwazisi in the same area of Themba la Mathemba Chikulamyembe.

Again we would like to advise the two Synod leaders, Rev Chipofya and Nyondo that they should realize that being men of God does not mean they are above the law of the land. They would have known better that no-one is above Government protocol as stipulated in the statutes. We expect that the two as revered men of God should display an exemplary behaviour during esteemed gatherings like the funeral of Themba la Mathemba Chikulayembe.

Sadly, as chiefs, we noted with grave concern how the two leaders kept on interrupting State-designated Director of Ceremonies. As chiefs, we expected to hear the message of peace and love from the two church leaders; sadly we were disappointed to note that the conduct displayed by Rev Nyondo and Rev Chipofya left a lot to the admired as they did that in public in the presence of a duly elected Head of State and Government of Malawi.

As chiefs, we appreciate that whether some people voted for the current President or not, but he remains the duly elected Head of State of the Republic of Malawi because the majority elected him.

According to the Holy Bible as quoted in the book of Psalms Chapter 27 verses 4 and 5, the Church is supposed to be a refuge where people seek comfort. We are however saddened that the conduct by the leaders defeats this understanding. This therefore gives us a lot of questions.

Finally, we advise you that your preaching, as men of God must be led by the Holy Spirit and not by your personal emotions.

Signed by:

Chief Principal Group Village Headman Kabazamawe

Chief Principal Group Village Headman Khalapamhanya

Principal Group Village Headman Kamzinga

Principal Group Village Headman Hun

