Chihana Dodges Aford Convention

Alliance for Democracy president Enock Chihana stayed away from the party’s convention on Saturday in Lilongwe.

Chihana accused Frank Mwenefumbo, member of Parliament for Karonga Central, of ursuping the president’s powers to organise the convention without blessings from the executive.

Chihana said Mwenefumbo’s conduct was contrary to democratic principles which any party embraces.

But Mwenefumbo told journalists that as a senior member of the party he had to ensure that the long awaited Convention took place.

