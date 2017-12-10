Chief Nkhonya Of Mulanje Dies: She Was Outstanding And Incorruptible Patriot-Nankhumwa

Group Village Head Nkhonya of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje has passed on at Mulanje Mission Hospital following a long battle with Hypertension.

Chief Nkhonya, real name Effie Linyenga was born on September 26 1926 and is survived by one daughter, Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Her remains are expected to be interred on Monday afternoon at her Nkhonya headquarters in the district. She became group village headwoman Nkhonya in 1983.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa, whose Mulanje Central Constituency also covers Nkhonya Village, has described the departed traditional leader as outstanding and incorruptible.

Said Nankhumwa through his official facebook page “Death has robbed us of one of the most eminent representatives of the generation of traditional leaders Group Village Head Nkhonya.

“Mfumu Nkhonya was a wise, humble and respected leader in Mulanje District. We shall always remember her as an outstanding and incorruptible patriot. May Nkhonya’s majestic spirit rest in peace, “ wrote Nankhumwa.

