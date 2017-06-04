Chazama Visits Registration Centres, Says Exercise Encountering Challenges

The first phase of the national registration exercise which is currently underway has started with some challenges.

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Cecelia Chazama, made the remarks on Friday during the press briefing held in Lilongwe following her Thursday’s visit to some registration centres in Mchinji.

The minister mentioned some of the challenges such as erratic functioning of the registration equipment which is using solar energy. She said because of weather patterns, when it is cloudy, the equipment runs out of power hence posing difficulties to capture finger prints, especially among older persons.

She added that some registration equipment stops working after registering ten people causing delays in processing information and that most parents are not bringing their children below the age of 16 to registration centres due to poor Community Mobilisation which, she said, the ministry will address.

“There is a gap due to non-involvement of extension workers especially Community Development Officers and Community Development Assistants who are at the grassroots. This is affecting community mobilization. I, therefore, requested the District Commissioner as the Chairperson of the District Awareness and Civic Education Task Force to involve these officers who fall directly under my Ministry,” she explained.

Chazama further said her ministry in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB), the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has adopted some communication approaches such as road shows, public announcements, comedies, radio and television jingles among others.

The Minister assured the nation that the ministry will continue to work and collaborate with all stakeholders involved in the exercise so that it is implemented successfully.

Meanwhile the exercise is being carried out in six districts which include Dowa, Salima, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Nkhotakota and Mchinji in the first phase.

