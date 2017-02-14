Chaponda’s Office Fire Came from Power Socket- Ministry Spokesperson

Hamilton Chimala, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development says fire that has raised down George Chaponda’s office this morning came from a socket connecting a plasma screen to power.

“Experts will still have to do their investigations, but as far as we know- some workers detected a burning smell soon after a lightening had strike,” said the publicist.

He said a woman who rushed into Chaponda’s office notted smoke coming from the socket but got afraid to unplug the TV Screen and opted to seek assistance.

“It was in within the short period of time when this woman was seeking assistance when the fire got uncontrollable,” said Chimala

