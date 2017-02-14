Chaponda’s Office Fire Came from Power Socket- Ministry Spokesperson

Hamilton Chimala, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development says fire that has raised down George Chaponda’s office this morning came from a socket connecting a plasma screen to power.
“Experts will still have to do their investigations, but as far as we know- some workers detected a burning smell soon after a lightening had strike,” said the publicist.
He said a woman who rushed into Chaponda’s office notted smoke coming from the socket but got afraid to unplug the TV Screen and opted to seek assistance.
“It was in within the short period of time when this woman was seeking assistance when the fire got uncontrollable,” said Chimala
Lies
Unbelievable! What a coincedent.
I can see Mr Chaponda’s hand in this…..trying to destroy evidence ACB ikugogoda pakhomo………..kapumeni gogo Chaponda mwakula muyaluka nazo izi………….
the office burning after ACB have been instructed to investigate Chaponda is as coincedential as TransGlobe being in Zambia at the same time as the Minister of Agriculture who had gone to discuss about maize supply to Malawi
We better hand over Malawi to atsamunda aja. No progress is taking place in this small city so called Malawi. I only see the richer getting richer and the poor getting poorer. I see no democracy, no justice in all comers of Malawi. Ma president athu ndi mbava akufunika Ku zomba prison.