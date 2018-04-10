Chaponda Wins Another Round: ACB Returns MK29million

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday returned K 29 million to former Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Food Security Dr George Chaponda, saying it is not connected to the maize gate case he is currently answering in court.

ACB Director Reyneck Matemba justified the bureau’s decision saying money which was in local currency was not connected to the case.

“Yes, it is true that we have surrendered the cash amounting to K 29 million because we believe that it is not connected to the maize – gate case Dr. Chaponda is currently answering in court.

ACB pounced on Chaponda in February, 2017 and confiscated from his house money in different currencies.

