Chaponda Relieved Of Duties By President Mutharika For His Involvement In Maizegate

President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday removed from his cabinet Geroge Chaponda who has served in his cabinet since 2014 when he took over the reins of power.

A statement from State House says the President has used constitutional powers vested in him to relieve Chaponda of his duties as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development (MoAIWD) Following the development – the statement says- all matters needing the attention of the Minister in the affected ministry should be reffered to the President who is also Head of Government.

Chaponda first served as Foreign Affairs minister up until last year when he was moved to MoAIWD. Of late Chaponda has been embroiled in a maize procurement saga dubbed as Maizegate where he was involved in the processes of the deal together with Admarc officials. An outcry by the media and the public saw the institution of a Commission of Inquiry by President Mutharika.

Results of the investigation found him in wrongdoing and recommendations were made for him to be investigated further by Anti Corruption Bureau. The diplomatic community and other key stakeholders have hailed President Mutharika for acting with utmost level headedness in relieving Chaponda of his duties.

Chancellor College political scientist, Boniface Dulani, also says what Mutharika has done is a clear indication that he does not tolerate laxity or cutting corners among his ministers in discharging their duties. Malawians across the political divide have also commended the President for pacifying the situation a day after ACB officials found stacks of cash at Chaponda’s Area 10 residence in various currencies.

