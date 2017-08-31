Chanco Students Union Dissolved

Students Union of Chancellor College (SUCC), which was being led by Sylvester Ayuba James, has been dissolved to pave way for elections scheduled to take place on 16th September 2017.

SUCC’s 2017 Elections Returning Officer Emmanuel Ngwira confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday which was made available to Malawi News Agency (MANA).

“I write to inform the esteem Chancellor College Student’s community that SUCC Executive has been dissolved from this 30th day of August 2017.

“The dissolution of SUCC Executive is part of preparatory process for this year’s SUCC elections,” said Ngwira in a statement.

According to the statement, all position except of the SUCC’s speaker are vacant with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, some students who want to compete in various SUCC positions have started submitting their nominations forms and campaign period will run from 4th to 15th September. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

