Chanco Announces Beginning Of Classes: July 10 For Orientations, July 17 For Classes

Chancellor College is pleased to announce the beginning of classes for the current academic year. The College will have a double cohort of first years; those selected in 2016 (and attended orientation programme in March 2017) and those selected in 2017 (and have not attended orientation).

The opening arrangements are as follows:-

1.10th July 2017: Orientation of Year one generic studentsselected in 2017 (the intake that did not come for orientation)

2.17thJuly 2017:Beginning of classes for the following groups:

-Year one generic students selected in 2016

– Year one generic students selected in 2017

– Year one Bachelor of Laws (Honours)

selected in 2017

– Allcontinuing generic students

3. 21stJuly 2017Year 3 and Year 4 Bachelor of

Arts inHuman Resource Management.

4 . 7thAugust 2017 Year 3 Bachelors of Arts in

Communicationand Cultural Studies (mature

entry selected in 2016 and 2017)

TUITION FEES

Students are advised to start paying tuition fees contribution immediately throughNational Bank of Malawiusing their12 digit individual student account numbers assigned by the College.Students are being advised that payment can be made at the counter or throughMo626. The depositor, Section on the bank deposit slip, should bear12 digit account number.

All new students are advised that they will be allocated students account numbers when they report for orientation. REGISTRATION

Online registration will open from10thJuly 2017. The College is encouraging students to start registering immediately the portals are open for registration. Only students who will pay 50% of their financial contribution shall be allowed to register. Students who fail to register by28thJuly 2017shall be deemed to have voluntarily withdrawn unless they ask the College to reserve their place

