Chancellor College Finally To Reopen: Management To Announce Dates Within Next Two Days

After six months of closure, Chancellor College is finally set to reopen and an announcement for the resumption of the operations will be made within the next two days.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Dr Emmanuel Fabiano made the announcement this evening.

The college has remained closed since December last year following a salary disparities dispute between Chancellor College staff and the council of the University of Malawi.

Concerned with the failure by the University Council to resolve the dispute as the law mandates it, President Peter Mutharika, who is Chancellor of the University, delegated Fabiano and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu to mediate the conflict.

The first mediation meeting took place in Zomba today and immediately the parties have agreed to reopen the college.

“Following a meeting at Kuchawe Inn on Tuesday 20 June 2017 between the University of Malawi Council and (Chancellor) College Academic Staff Union/Welfare Association representatives, with the facilitation of Government, the dispute over salary disparities has been amicably resolved.

“Consequently, all constituent colleges of the University will resume normal functions. The Chancellor College management will make a statement within the next two days on the opening of the college,” reads a statement signed by the Minister of Education.

According to the University Act, the Council of the University of Malawi is mandated with management of the colleges under it and is responsible for resolution of conflict between staff and management. Government can come in only after the Council has failed to resolve the dispute.

