Chala M’mwamba, Chala M’mwamba: Blue Jamboree As Gladys Sam Ganda Wins DPP Primaries In Nsanje-Lalanje

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sent a strong warning to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to forget winning Nsanje Lalanje constituency, in the by-elections which are set to take place soon ,as the people’s favorite in the area Gladys Ganda emerged the winner in the primary elections which the party through its National Governing Council (NGC) conducted in the area on Sunday.

Glady’s Ganda won the primaries by a majority vote against fellow aspirants namely ; Caros Njazi and Winnie Wakudyanaye.

Thousands of supporters turned out to take part in the primary elections and there was a great jubilation when those who presided over the elections announced that Ganda was the winner.

Malawi Congress Party think-tanks are reported to have gone back to their drawing table, saying the winning of Ganda has shuttered their hopes of winning the constituency.

The constituency became vacant when the former Deputy Transport Minister Sam Ganda died in India after losing a battle against cancer in May 2017.

